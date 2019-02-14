



ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Officials have put restrictions in place on the Parkway West in Robinson Township this afternoon after a tractor trailer, carrying a steel coil, lost its load.

According to Allegheny County, it happened on I-376 westbound at Route 22/30 around 12:30 p.m.

WATCH —

Emergency crews have closed the on-ramp from Route 22/30 to outbound I-376. Also, the highway is down to a single lane in each direction at the Crafton interchange.

Traffic delays are being reported.

