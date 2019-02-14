Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than $885,000 in competitive grants has been awarded to 79 elementary, middle and high schools across Pennsylvania to enhance cafeterias.
The schools receiving the money participate in the National School Lunch Program and 50 percent or more of their students are eligible for free or reduced-price meals.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education says schools often use the grants to purchase new food service equipment, like refrigerators, freezers, stoves and dishwashers.
The following schools in western Pennsylvania were among those receiving food service equipment grants:
Allegheny County —
- Pittsburgh School District, Minadeo Elementary School
- Pittsburgh School District, Pittsburgh Langley K-8
- Pittsburgh School District, South Hills Middle School
- Pittsburgh School District, Student Achievement Center
- Pittsburgh School District, Brookline K-8
- Pittsburgh School District, Pittsburgh Science & Technology Academy 6-12
- Pittsburgh School District, Allderdice High School
- Pittsburgh School District, Academy at Westinghouse
- Penn Hills School District, Penn Hills Elementary School
- Penn Hills School District, Penn Hills SHS
- Academy Charter School
Armstrong County —
- Apollo-Ridge School District, Apollo-Ridge Elementary School
Beaver County —
- Rochester Area School District, Rochester Middle School
- Rochester Area School District, Rochester Elementary School
Fayette County —
- Uniontown Area School District, Marclay School
- Uniontown Area School District, Ben Franklin School
- Uniontown Area School District, Menallen School
- Uniontown Area School District, Uniontown Area Senior High School
- Albert Gallatin Area School District, Friendship Hill Elementary School
- Albert Gallatin Area School District, Albert Gallatin South Middle School
- Albert Gallatin Area School District, Albert Gallatin North Middle School
- Albert Gallatin Area School District, Smithfield Elementary School
Westmoreland County —
- Yough School District, Mendon Elementary School
For a full list of schools, visit www.education.pa.gov.