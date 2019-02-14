



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than $885,000 in competitive grants has been awarded to 79 elementary, middle and high schools across Pennsylvania to enhance cafeterias.

The schools receiving the money participate in the National School Lunch Program and 50 percent or more of their students are eligible for free or reduced-price meals.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education says schools often use the grants to purchase new food service equipment, like refrigerators, freezers, stoves and dishwashers.

The following schools in western Pennsylvania were among those receiving food service equipment grants:

Allegheny County —

Pittsburgh School District, Minadeo Elementary School

Pittsburgh School District, Pittsburgh Langley K-8

Pittsburgh School District, South Hills Middle School

Pittsburgh School District, Student Achievement Center

Pittsburgh School District, Brookline K-8

Pittsburgh School District, Pittsburgh Science & Technology Academy 6-12

Pittsburgh School District, Allderdice High School

Pittsburgh School District, Academy at Westinghouse

Penn Hills School District, Penn Hills Elementary School

Penn Hills School District, Penn Hills SHS

Academy Charter School

Armstrong County —

Apollo-Ridge School District, Apollo-Ridge Elementary School

Beaver County —

Rochester Area School District, Rochester Middle School

Rochester Area School District, Rochester Elementary School

Fayette County —

Uniontown Area School District, Marclay School

Uniontown Area School District, Ben Franklin School

Uniontown Area School District, Menallen School

Uniontown Area School District, Uniontown Area Senior High School

Albert Gallatin Area School District, Friendship Hill Elementary School

Albert Gallatin Area School District, Albert Gallatin South Middle School

Albert Gallatin Area School District, Albert Gallatin North Middle School

Albert Gallatin Area School District, Smithfield Elementary School

Westmoreland County —

Yough School District, Mendon Elementary School

For a full list of schools, visit www.education.pa.gov.