  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:01 PMMom
    9:30 PMFam
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:David Highfield, Jeff Goldblum, Local TV, Susan Koeppen


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Actor and musician Jeff Goldblum is back in the steel city to perform two sold-out shows tonight in Munhall, not far from where he grew up in West Homestead.

When asked what is it like to be back in Pittsburgh, Goldblum has a simple response.

“Fantabulous, fantastic.”

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 13: Jeff Goldblum performs on SiriusXM’s Real Jazz Channel at the SiriusXM Studios on November 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Pittsburgh Today Live co-host David Highfield had a chance to interview Goldblum about coming home. The musician will be in concert Thursday evening at the Carnegie Library of Homestead Music Hall. Goldblum will perform playing the piano with his Mildred Snitzer Orchestra.

Goldblum told KDKA’s David Highfield that his love of Jazz started young, he even remembers booking a job playing piano as a teenager.

“So I locked the door and got the Yellow Pages, the only then access to making contact with telephone numbers, and I looked up cocktail lounges and went from a to z and called up, I thought I was being scammy in some way and said ‘Hey I understand you need a piano player.'” Most of them would say ‘No, I don’t know where you heard that.'”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s