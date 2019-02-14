



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Actor and musician Jeff Goldblum is back in the steel city to perform two sold-out shows tonight in Munhall, not far from where he grew up in West Homestead.

When asked what is it like to be back in Pittsburgh, Goldblum has a simple response.

“Fantabulous, fantastic.”

Pittsburgh Today Live co-host David Highfield had a chance to interview Goldblum about coming home. The musician will be in concert Thursday evening at the Carnegie Library of Homestead Music Hall. Goldblum will perform playing the piano with his Mildred Snitzer Orchestra.

Goldblum told KDKA’s David Highfield that his love of Jazz started young, he even remembers booking a job playing piano as a teenager.

“So I locked the door and got the Yellow Pages, the only then access to making contact with telephone numbers, and I looked up cocktail lounges and went from a to z and called up, I thought I was being scammy in some way and said ‘Hey I understand you need a piano player.'” Most of them would say ‘No, I don’t know where you heard that.'”