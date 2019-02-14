  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Ron Smiley
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If there’s ever the perfect holiday to have things “heat up,” Valentine’s Day is that day.

While things won’t be too steamy, KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says most people will be thankful for the forecast.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

But, if cooler weather is your thing during the winter, don’t worry, there’s a little something for everyone over the weekend.

Temperatures will approach 50 degrees today. Smiley is forecasting a high of 51 degrees for Pittsburgh. High clouds will be in place and wind speeds will be between 5-10 mph. Clouds will thicken for the afternoon with overcast skies after 4 p.m.

Rain should hold off until after midnight with the best chance for rain coming between 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Once the cold front moves through, by 9 a.m., the rest of Friday will be dry and cool.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The weekend will be cooler with a little snow expected on Sunday afternoon into the evening. We may see some minor accumulations as the system passes by.

