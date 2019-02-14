



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If there’s ever the perfect holiday to have things “heat up,” Valentine’s Day is that day.

While things won’t be too steamy, KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says most people will be thankful for the forecast.

But, if cooler weather is your thing during the winter, don’t worry, there’s a little something for everyone over the weekend.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Temperatures will approach 50 degrees today. Smiley is forecasting a high of 51 degrees for Pittsburgh. High clouds will be in place and wind speeds will be between 5-10 mph. Clouds will thicken for the afternoon with overcast skies after 4 p.m.

Rain should hold off until after midnight with the best chance for rain coming between 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Once the cold front moves through, by 9 a.m., the rest of Friday will be dry and cool.

The weekend will be cooler with a little snow expected on Sunday afternoon into the evening. We may see some minor accumulations as the system passes by.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.