



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Antonio Brown reportedly wants out of Pittsburgh, and his anticipated split from the Steelers is not sitting well with many fans.

But, this morning, fans were given an outlet to vent their frustrations over the drama and turn it into something much more positive.

Fans tired of looking at that black and gold Brown jersey in their closet had the chance to dispose of it in a unique way.

It was a big event as 93.7 The Fan broadcasted their Morning Show from Totin’s Diner in Wexford. Fans dropped in, dropped off their old jerseys, then got a discounted breakfast and a $10 gift card to Yinzers.

The jerseys are being donated to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, which made a $5,000 donation.

For more information on the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Pittsburgh, visit their website here.

The Fan is doing it all over again Friday, too. So, if you have a Brown jersey you’d like to donate, head over to Jack’s Bar on the South Side to drop it off.