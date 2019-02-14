



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Picklesburgh could be named the Best Specialty Food Festival in North America, but it’s up to you to vote.

Voting is underway for USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. Travel experts select the top 20 nominees in various categories then let the public make the final decision via online voting.

Picklesburgh made the cut on the Best Specialty Food Festival list.

Some of the other nominees include the Baltimore Mac and Cheese Festival, a Bloody Mary Festival held in multiple cities across the country, a Garlic Festival in Gilroy, Calif., and Le Grand Poutinefest in Montreal.

You can vote once a day until noon on Monday, March 11.

Winners will be announced on Friday, March 22.