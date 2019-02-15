



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials with the Allegheny County Health Department say a rabid raccoon was found in Green Tree Borough.

According to health officials, the raccoon was found in the 1500 block of Glencoe Avenue and brought to a Health Department facility where it tested positive for rabies.

It is the third rabid animal reported in Allegheny County so far this year. The previous two include a bat and another raccoon.

The Health Department is reminding residents to avoid stray and wild animals.

The rabies virus is transmitted by an animal bite or scratch, and exposures due to a bite or scratch are almost always fatal when left untreated. Anyone who believes they’ve been bitten should clean the area immediately and then seek emergency medical treatment.

Anyone who believes they’ve seen a rabid animal is urged to contact police, their local animal control service or the Pennsylvania Game Commission.