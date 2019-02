HAYS (KDKA) — A second egg has been spotted in the Hays bald eagle nest.

The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania says the egg became visible around 4 p.m. Friday.

The first egg was spotted Tuesday evening.

WATCH LIVE HERE: Hays Bald Eagle Cam

The Audubon Society says there is typically a 2 to 4 day span in between laying eggs.