



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State Rep. Ed Gainey says an apparent racial incident in Pittsburgh’s Homewood-Brushton neighborhood is under investigation.

Police say they were called to Brushton Avenue and Mohler Street on Wednesday morning where a baby doll was found hanging from a light pole.

According to our news partners with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, city officials say they found “a weather-beaten, African-American doll hanging by a rope.”

Rep. Gainey says he was contacted by a person who lives in the neighborhood about the incident. He called local authorities, and police and firefighters moved in to remove it.

Rep. Gainey released this statement about the incident:

“I am disturbed and sickened by this incident. I find it appalling, but sadly not surprising that in 2019 we are still confronted with these public displays of hate in our communities. “Whether it is a racially-motivated incident like this or an attack on a religious group, we cannot allow hate to fester and take hold in our communities. While we cannot allow events like this to define who we are, neither can we allow them to pass unremarked. We are better than this, Pittsburgh is better than this. “I want to thank the people in the community who brought this to my attention and also thank the city for its quick response in removing it. I also hope – and will continue to seek — that those who perpetrated this wanton act are brought to justice.”

Investigators say they are looking at video from nearby cameras to try to determine who may have put it there.

