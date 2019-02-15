



NATRONA (KDKA) — Trash continues to pile up in Natrona, thrown by people with unpaid trash bills.

“Come on, why don’t you come out?” Natrona resident Leonard Rubin Jr. said.

Rubin believes some of the people who have been dumping piles upon piles of trash live nearby, and he’s had enough. Rubin has lived in Natrona for 15 years.

On Friday, he spent some of his free time cleaning up the garbage in a vacant lot along an alley near Spruce Street.

“Please don’t ever do this in your own neighborhood. You’re bringing rats, you’re bringing disease. You want kids to live out here and play games with all these rats and the crap that’s out here? Please stop dumping. Pay for your garbage,” Rubin said.

A local man who didn’t want to be named helped Rubin out.

“I had some time today, my dump truck wasn’t being used so that’s it,” he said. “I own a few places down here. My bills are paid.”

According to Harrison Township commissioner Charles Dizard, a lot of people aren’t paying their garbage bills. Dizard said the garbage company doesn’t collect garbage on delinquent accounts, so instead of letting the trash pile up where those people live, they’re tossing garbage in nearby vacant lots.

Dizard plans on making a proposal at the next commissioners meeting.

His proposal: If the people that aren’t paying for their service don’t reactivate their garbage service with waste management, he thinks they should be cited and have their delinquent accounts posted to Harrison Township’s website.

“It’s a great idea. Bring it out. Let everyone know so we can get things taken care of,” said one Natrona resident who didn’t want to be named.

“Natrona has died for too long. It’s time for Natrona to come back. And you know what, after it’s all done, I’ll be leaving this place,” Rubin said.

The regular commissioners meeting is scheduled for Feb. 25, when Dizard plans on making that proposal.