



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Discount shoe retailer Payless ShoeSource has more than 2,000 stores across the United States, including many here in the Pittsburgh area.

But there are now reports that the retail chain is planning to close all of of them when it files for bankruptcy later this month.

“I think that’s really sad, because they have nice styles, and their prices are nice, too,” said Sonya Johnson, who shops at the store occasionally.

If the company files for bankruptcy, this would be the second filing in less than two years. Payless first filed for bankruptcy in April 2017, but was able to get out with more than $400 million in loans.

“I think they have quality material for a good price,” said Mary Pakutinskas, who also shops at the retail store.

“Sometimes, I think it’s just the economy in general, but I also feel it’s probably the online business, which to me is really unfair to us old people,” Pakutinskas added.

Plautte Blasko purchased a pair of boots from the Payless ShoeSource on Pittsburgh’s South Side.

“I purchase quite a bit of shoes from Payless through the Jubilee Kitchen, and I’m just getting our last pair of boots that we need,” Blasko told KDKA’s Lisa Washington.

There is the possibility that a buyer could purchase the chain after the bankruptcy filing.

If not, going out of business sales may begin within the next two weeks.