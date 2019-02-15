



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several construction projects could tie up traffic this weekend, with work happening on Bigelow Boulevard, McArdle Roadway and the Turnpike.

On Herron Avenue in Pittsburgh, crews maneuvered “road closed” signs into place at 7 p.m. sharp Friday, catching many drivers off guard.

The stretch from Bigelow Boulevard to Brereton Street will be closed to all traffic until Sunday at noon. The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority is repairing an 8-inch water main in Polish Hill.

If you’re headed up to or down from Mt. Washington on Saturday, you won’t be able to use McArdle Roadway. Contractors will be removing debris along the road, calling it preventative maintenance for the erosion of the steep hillside.

In late January, rocks and mud fell onto the road surface, prompting an emergency closure while crews cleaned up.

For Turnpike travelers, a section of that highway will be closed this weekend between the Pittsburgh and Irwin exits. Demolition teams will bring down the old Trafford Road Bridge.

The Turnpike Commission calls it early action work for the total widening of Routes 57 to 67 that will start in 2020.