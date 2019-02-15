



BRADENTON (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco says that he could be back with the team earlier than once thought.

Polanco told KDKA-TV that he could return from injury as early as May.

Polanco was scheduled to be otu 7-9 months after shoulder surgery. He hurt his shoulder on an awkward slide into second base towards the end of last season. He was scheduled to be back in June initially.

