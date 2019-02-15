BALD EAGLE CAMERA:2nd Egg Laid At Pittsburgh Bald Eagle Nest, Click To Watch Live
BRADENTON (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco says that he could be back with the team earlier than once thought.

Polanco told KDKA-TV that he could return from injury as early as May.

Polanco was scheduled to be otu 7-9 months after shoulder surgery. He hurt his shoulder on an awkward slide into second base towards the end of last season. He was scheduled to be back in June initially.

Rich Walsh will have a full report tonight on KDKA-TV News at 6:00 p.m.

