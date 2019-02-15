



MIAMI (KDKA) — Steelers President Art Rooney II is in Florida to try to talk with star wide receiver Antonio Brown.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport first reported the news.

“Sources: #Steelers owner Art Rooney II is down in Florida, where has a place, and he hoped to meet with frustrated WR Antonio Brown to clear the air. Brown has no plans to meet with Rooney, as he’s stated his intentions publicly. Talks on AB’s future will ramp up in Indy.”

After initially refusing, Brown has agreed to meet with Rooney.

“A development: #Steelers WR Antonio Brown will now meet with owner Art Rooney II, showing respect to the man in charge, sources say.”

The news comes after Brown tweeted earlier on Friday that an organization was tricking the fans.

“Organizations got the fans tricked”

Brown has already made it clear that he has no interest in working things out with the team, as he has not returned phone calls to team personnel and posted a goodbye video earlier in the week.

He also asked his followers where he should play next on social media, even though the Steelers have full control over the situation.

