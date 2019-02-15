



ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A stubborn fire is keeping crews busy this morning at a home in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County.

The blaze started around 3:15 a.m. at a vacant home behind a business called Equipment Connection and Party Rental on Tyrol Boulevard, just north of Interstate 70.

The business uses the home for storage.

Crews have brought in a backhoe to tear down the home as the fire continues to burn.

The Rostraver fire chief said crews were also dealing with a broken fire hydrant at the scene, forcing them to find a different one.

