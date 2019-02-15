



TAMPA, Fla. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh veteran is giving back to fellow veterans, one paint job at a time, and he’s getting some help from several Pittsburgh natives along the way.

Chris Lazar is a native Pittsburgher, and co-owner of Visual Enhancements, a painting company located in Tampa, Florida.

Lazar and his partner and co-owner Ray Pardini, who is also a Pittsburgh native, are on a mission to paint the homes of one veteran a month during 2019.

“Doing the right thing is always the right thing,” Lazar said.

They’ve started documenting their charitable work on YouTube, starting with Sergeant First Class Christopher Turner.

Turner didn’t know about the surprise until the Visual Enhancements team showed up at his home.

“I was really surprised,” he says on the video. “The only one that knew was my family and friends in the neighborhood.”

Turner did three tours in Iraq, and was hit with 13-IEDs while during his service.

Along with Visual Enhancements, PPG Paint is donating all the paint for the homes.

Lazar, who is a Navy veteran, also says they also have donations from a coffee company, and pizza company for everyone working on the projects.

Along with Lazar and Pardini, former NFL player and Pittsburgh native Robb Butler is also partnering on the project. Butler spent time with the San Diego Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, and Kansas City Chiefs. After the NFL he also worked for PPG Paints.

The group is looking for other veterans who may need their homes painted.

If you know someone who might be a good candidate, check out their YouTube video here, and leave a comment and tell them the story.