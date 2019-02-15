



WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Parents of students at Wilkinsburg’s Kelly Elementary School picked up packets of homework on Friday.

A burst water pipe forced the school to close for the entire week, meaning kids haven’t sat in their classrooms since last Friday.

KDKA reached out to the Wilkinsburg School District for an update on repairs and found out teachers are conducting an inventory of damaged materials Friday for replacement purposes. Students are still expected to return to class on Tuesday.

KDKA watched as crews loaded materials into the school early Friday.

The district tells KDKA that repair work will still be ongoing, and “accommodations will be made so that students can return while repairs continue.” The district added, “some classes will be combined and teachers will co-teach. Two Pre-K classes are being relocated into another area temporarily.”

“I have one granddaughter here,” said Chris Carr. “I think they’re doing a pretty good job. They’re doing extensive work to make sure there’s no mold or anything on the floors and to make sure everything is good and dry and safe for the kids.”

Carr picked up a work packet for his granddaughter in kindergarten.

“Just drawings and sounds and syllables,” said Carr.

He said his granddaughter has enjoyed the time at home, but he’s ready for her to hit the books.