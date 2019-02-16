Filed Under:Antonio Brown, Local TV, Pittsburgh Steelers


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was back in the news on Saturday.

At around lunchtime, he posted on Twitter that he was going to be answering “10 questions real truth and real facts now.”

The first question he answered was, what caused his conflict with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger?

Brown said, there was no conflict, “it’s just a matter of respect! Mutual respect! He has a owner mentality like he can call out anybody including coaches. Players know but they can’t say anything about it otherwise they meal ticket gone. It’s a dirty game within a game. #truth”

The second question was, “what would you tell people that say you only want a new team to get a new contract?”

Brown said, “Not for the money its for the love of the sport ! The commitment to win relentlessly consistently passionately ! Plus I made 70 million it’s public record not to be cocky just truth! Time to play for my own Team AB84 the family !”

When asked what teams he wants to play for, Brown gave a cryptic answer.

When a fan questioned Brown for sitting out the last game of the season vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, Brown responded by blaming coach Mike Tomlin for telling the team he “quit while nursing some bumps.”

Then, when asked if there was any chance he stays with the Steelers, he said, “Love Steelers Nation everything to my heart ❤️ no more !

Brown also had the following post in response to Roethlisberger calling him out for running the wrong route, which led to an interception in the fourth quarter of a loss this season.

This story will be updated on KDKA.com as Brown answers more questions.

