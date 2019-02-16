



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was back in the news on Saturday.

At around lunchtime, he posted on Twitter that he was going to be answering “10 questions real truth and real facts now.”

#AskAB answering 10 questions real truth and real facts now — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 16, 2019

The first question he answered was, what caused his conflict with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger?

Brown said, there was no conflict, “it’s just a matter of respect! Mutual respect! He has a owner mentality like he can call out anybody including coaches. Players know but they can’t say anything about it otherwise they meal ticket gone. It’s a dirty game within a game. #truth”

No conflict just a matter of respect! Mutual respect! He has a owner mentality like he can call out anybody including coaches. Players know but they can’t say anything about it otherwise they meal ticket gone. It’s a dirty game within a game. #truth https://t.co/MsSyBVd3Ny — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 16, 2019

The second question was, “what would you tell people that say you only want a new team to get a new contract?”

Brown said, “Not for the money its for the love of the sport ! The commitment to win relentlessly consistently passionately ! Plus I made 70 million it’s public record not to be cocky just truth! Time to play for my own Team AB84 the family !”

Not for the money its for the love of the sport ! The commitment to win relentlessly consistently passionately ! Plus I made 70 million it’s public record not to be cocky just truth! Time to play for my own Team AB84 the family ! https://t.co/v4vFO2QCSf — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 16, 2019

When asked what teams he wants to play for, Brown gave a cryptic answer.

Best interest this be my first meeting with Mr Rooney ever as Antonio Brown the man not AB84 the player in locker 🤝! never been to my house ; there house ; like what AM I Really doing ! Less then what you bargain for more than real #Truth https://t.co/Xiitf0si2I — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 16, 2019

When a fan questioned Brown for sitting out the last game of the season vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, Brown responded by blaming coach Mike Tomlin for telling the team he “quit while nursing some bumps.”

After the coach tell the team I quit while nursing some bumps then invite me to watch the show with same guys thinking I quit i can not stand with that! I’m the bad guy doe we miss post season think about it https://t.co/imrJ8jnnBc — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 16, 2019

Then, when asked if there was any chance he stays with the Steelers, he said, “Love Steelers Nation everything to my heart ❤️ no more !

Brown also had the following post in response to Roethlisberger calling him out for running the wrong route, which led to an interception in the fourth quarter of a loss this season.

Yea it’s positively over negativity mid season why fire back this perfect example of being the bigger man! When I could easily point finger ! I pointed at me because i bet on me faith in me not no one else https://t.co/9XnNhZGPQg — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 16, 2019

This story will be updated on KDKA.com as Brown answers more questions.

