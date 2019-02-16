



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority issued a boil water advisory for the Pittsburgh neighborhoods of Hazelwood, Swisshelm and Greenfield on Saturday.

The advisory comes after a water-main break on the Duck Hollow Trail in Hazelwood at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday night.

The break caused low and no water pressure in portions of Hazelwood, Swisshelm Park and a small portion of Greenfield.

