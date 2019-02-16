



CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) — A boil water advisory that has been in effect since Tuesday for Charleroi, North Charleroi, Monessen and Speers was lifted on Saturday.

“After three days of water sampling, all samples have been received by the Authority and all trested negative for any bacteria or any other microorganisms,” Chad Warfield, the Authority’s direcotor of operations said in a press release.

The advisory was in place because of three water-main breaks on Tuesday and Wednesday. The DEP noticed a loss of positive water pressure due to a transmission line break during a routine inspection. Because of that loss in pressure, there was a chance contaminants could enter the distribution system. The line leak was repaired, but ABC Water ordered customers to boil their water as a precaution.