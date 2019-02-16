



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Brentwood couple is counting their blessings after a car that crashed into an Arby’s restaurant nearly hit them.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday in West Mifflin.

Anna Eibeck says the car hit her chair and pushed her into a table after it crashed into a window at the restaurant in West Mifflin.

“All of a sudden, I seen this car come crashing through and it literally hit the back end of the chair that my wife was sitting in and pushed her up against the table,” Bill Eibeck, Anna’s husband, said.

Anna and Bill were taken to a hospital but weren’t injured.

“My stomach got hit off the table. Later on in the night, we were at the hospital for, like, four hours being checked out. I actually had glass in both pockets,” Anna said.

Anna says she feels fortunate that she survived a near tragedy.

“It wasn’t even a few inches, it was maybe an inch if I’m lucky,” she said.

The Eibecks are looking for a UPMC hospital emergency room nurse who happened to be in the restaurant.

“She was a sweetheart and she just kept hugging me and telling me I was OK, take some deep breaths, and everyone was so kind,” Anna said.

The couple has been married for 45 years, and they’re counting their blessings.

“[It’s] my firm belief that god’s hand was in this. That yeah, tragedy happens and things happen, but his hand just kind of guided that car through the building,” Bill said.

So far, West Mifflin Police have not explained why the female driver drove into the restaurant as the investigation continues.

“I hope she’s OK. I hope that it was something that was just a medical reason, something that was just kind of a freak accident on her part,” Bill said.