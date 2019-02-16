



Bubble Yum

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Dozer is an adult red tick Beagle who makes friends with everyone he meets. This friendly boy absolutely loves his toys, but prefers not to share them with friends. Because of this, he would do best in an adult-only home where he will be the only pet. Dozer likes to put his sniffer to work and is always up for fun enrichment games. Does your home sound like the one he has been searching for?

To find out more about how to adopt Bubble Yum, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Smoki & Lou

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Smoki was one of 10 cats left at the shelter in a tote. She is timid at first, but once she knows you, she wants nothing but love. She likes hanging out by a window, checking out what is going on outside. She is currently in a foster home and will be ready for adoption the week of 2/11/19.

To find out more about how to adopt Smoki, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

As of 2/2019, Lou is approximately 2-years-old. He lived with 3 other Chihuahuas and unfortunately their owner passed away. He is very friendly and loves to follow everywhere you go. He loves to cuddle and sit on your lap.

To find out more about how to adopt Lou, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

