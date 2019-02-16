Filed Under:Local TV, Mt. Washington, SWAT Situation


MT. WASHINGTON (KDKA) — One person is in custody after a SWAT situation in Mt. Washington on Saturday afternoon.

It happened just before 1 p.m.

According to police, officers received a report of an unidentified male suspect who was driving a car without authorization. The suspect was believed to be armed.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The suspect allegedly jumped out of the vehicle on Secane Avenue, ran into a home and refused to come out.

The Pittsburgh SWAT unit was called to the scene.

The suspect surrendered a short time later and was taken into custody.

No one was injured in the incident. Police say charges are pending.

