



SOMERSET TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person died after a crash in Somerset County on Friday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Berlin Plank Road near Cobblestone Lane in Somerset Township, about two miles east of Somerset Borough.

According to state police, a Dodge Grand Caravan and a Jeep Grand Cherokee were traveling westbound when the driver of the Jeep stopped, intending to turn left into a parking lot.

Eighty-four-year-old Carl M. Cotter, of Berlin, Pa., was driving the Dodge Grand Caravan behind the Jeep. He failed to stop in time and crashed into the back of the Jeep.

The Grand Caravan came to a rest on the road, blocking both lanes, after the crash. The Jeep went off the road, struck an embankment, went airborne, landed in a yard, then traveled more than 200 feet before coming to a stop.

Cotter was transported to the Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and died during surgery.

The passenger in Cotter’s vehicle was also transported to the Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center with a suspected serious injury.

Police say neither Cotter nor his passenger were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The driver and passenger in the Jeep were transported to Somerset Hospital with unknown injuries.