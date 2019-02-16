Comments
Turnpike signs alerted other drivers to be on the lookout for a wrong-way driver.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tragedy was averted on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Saturday morning.
A tractor-trailer rig was headed west in the eastbound lanes at Butler Valley at around 3:30 a.m. The rig was stopped before anyone was hurt and state police helped the driver turn around.
