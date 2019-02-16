BALD EAGLE CAMERA:2nd Egg Laid At Pittsburgh Bald Eagle Nest, Click To Watch Live
Filed Under:Local TV, PA Turnpike


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tragedy was averted on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Saturday morning.

A tractor-trailer rig was headed west in the eastbound lanes at Butler Valley at around 3:30 a.m. The rig was stopped before anyone was hurt and state police helped the driver turn around.

Turnpike signs alerted other drivers to be on the lookout for a wrong-way driver.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s