NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) – Some work-release inmates made a Valentine’s Day rescue when a Florida couple accidentally locked their baby inside their SUV.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Kevin Doll told WFLA-TV the parents could not afford a locksmith, and the father intended to break a window.

That’s when a crew of trusties working nearby in their black-and-white striped uniforms offered to help.

