STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – Hundreds of hardy Penn State students are taking part in the annual 46-hour dance marathon known as Thon to raise money for pediatric cancer patients.

The Penn State Interfraternity Council/Panhellenic Dance Marathon, billed as the world’s largest student-run philanthropy, kicked off Friday night and runs through Sunday.

Last year, students raised more than $10 million for pediatric cancer patients and their families at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

Child cancer survivors and their families also participate along with the dancers, who aren’t allowed to sleep or even sit and are helped by thousands of other students in support roles.

The event has raised more than $147 million since 1977.

