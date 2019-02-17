



KITTANNING (KDKA) — Kittanning Police are searching for a person of interest in connection to a missing person case.

Police say 27-year-old Katie L. Stoner was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

They are now searching for 30-year-old John Eugene Colbert, of New Castle, in connection to Stoner’s disappearance.

According to police, Colbert is Stoner’s ex-boyfriend and is wanted by other law enforcement agencies.

Colbert is 6-feet-3-inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds.

He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say he has a tattoo that says “loyalty” on his right forearm and an unknown tattoo on his right shoulder.

Anyone who sees Colbert or has information on his whereabouts should contact Officer Bartosiewicz at the Kittanning Police Department at (724) 543-1538 or call 911.