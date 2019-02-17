WINTER WEATHER:Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Across Area
Filed Under:Kittanning, Local TV, Missing Person, Person Of Interest


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

KITTANNING (KDKA) — Kittanning Police are searching for a person of interest in connection to a missing person case.

Police say 27-year-old Katie L. Stoner was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Katie Stoner (Photos Courtesy: Kittanning Borough Police/Facebook)

They are now searching for 30-year-old John Eugene Colbert, of New Castle, in connection to Stoner’s disappearance.

According to police, Colbert is Stoner’s ex-boyfriend and is wanted by other law enforcement agencies.

Colbert is 6-feet-3-inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds.

He has brown hair and blue eyes.

John Eugene Colbert (Photos Courtesy: Kittanning Borough Police/Facebook)

Police say he has a tattoo that says “loyalty” on his right forearm and an unknown tattoo on his right shoulder.

Anyone who sees Colbert or has information on his whereabouts should contact Officer Bartosiewicz at the Kittanning Police Department at (724) 543-1538 or call 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s