WINTER WEATHER:Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Across Area
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — A dog died in a house fire in McKeesport on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 1:40 p.m. on Garbett Street near Craig Street.

According to fire officials, a neighbor saw smoke on the back porch.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the flames were moving from the kitchen up to the second floor.

Crews got the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

Fire officials say two dogs were in the house at the time of the fire. One dog made it out, but the other died.

The homeowner was not home when the fire started.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

