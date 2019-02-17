



PENN HILLS (KDKA) — A family pet was killed in a Penn Hills house fire Sunday.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Bryant Drive between Key Drive and Clay Drive.

According to Penn Hills firefighters, flames were seen from the front of the house and the roof line when crews arrived on the scene.

No one was home when the fire broke out.

Crews found a family pet dead inside the home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The homeowner is receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.