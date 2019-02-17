WINTER WEATHER:Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Across Area
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PM#1 Cochran Sports Showdown
    View All Programs
Filed Under:House Fire, Local TV, Penn Hills


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — A family pet was killed in a Penn Hills house fire Sunday.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Bryant Drive between Key Drive and Clay Drive.

According to Penn Hills firefighters, flames were seen from the front of the house and the roof line when crews arrived on the scene.

No one was home when the fire broke out.

Crews found a family pet dead inside the home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The homeowner is receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s