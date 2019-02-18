



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Protesters in Pittsburgh are expected to join with others across the country today for a demonstration against President Donald Trump’s border wall.

The Women’s March on Washington Pittsburgh chapter organized the event, and others like it are expected in other cities.

The protest is being called the “Fake Crisis, No Racist Wall” protest.

Organizers are calling the wall an “abuse of power which is a direct assault on persons of color, immigrants, and those whose primary language is not English.”

Last week, President Trump declared a national emergency in an effort to get funds for a border wall, one of his campaign promises. However, the declaration is expected to face many legal challenges.

The protest is set to begin at noon on the steps of the City-County Building.

