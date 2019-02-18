  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Border Wall, City-County Building, Local TV, Protest


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Protesters in Pittsburgh are expected to join with others across the country today for a demonstration against President Donald Trump’s border wall.

The Women’s March on Washington Pittsburgh chapter organized the event, and others like it are expected in other cities.

The protest is being called the “Fake Crisis, No Racist Wall” protest.

Organizers are calling the wall an “abuse of power which is a direct assault on persons of color, immigrants, and those whose primary language is not English.”

Last week, President Trump declared a national emergency in an effort to get funds for a border wall, one of his campaign promises. However, the declaration is expected to face many legal challenges.

The protest is set to begin at noon on the steps of the City-County Building.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments
  1. Thomas J Duttine says:
    February 18, 2019 at 9:25 AM

    IDIOTS! Well, why don’t each of you take in an illegal and get him or her off our welfare roles???

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s