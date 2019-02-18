Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Looking to make some extra money?
The Census Bureau needs workers.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, they’re looking for 500 people in Allegheny County this year.
Those workers will verify homes on all streets before the nationwide census officially begins next year.
Workers are paid $18.50 an hour, and there are flexible schedules.
You can find information on how to apply by visiting the Census Bureau’s website at this link.