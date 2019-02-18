BALD EAGLE CAMERA:2nd Egg Laid At Pittsburgh Bald Eagle Nest, Click To Watch Live
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Looking to make some extra money?

The Census Bureau needs workers.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, they’re looking for 500 people in Allegheny County this year.

Those workers will verify homes on all streets before the nationwide census officially begins next year.

Workers are paid $18.50 an hour, and there are flexible schedules.

You can find information on how to apply by visiting the Census Bureau’s website at this link.

