CLARION, Pa. (KDKA) — Starting next year, upperclassmen at Clarion University will be able to live in pet-friendly housing.

The school says they have established an animal-friendly living learning community for sophomores, juniors and seniors.

Dogs that weigh less than 40 pounds when fully grown, cats, birds, fish, chinchillas and small reptiles are among the pets allowed in the special housing community.

Students must complete paperwork before bringing their pet and pay a $200 fee per academic year. Animals must have up-to-date vaccines and veterinary records.

Additionally, students may not purchase, foster or adopt a large pet while a current residential student at Clarion University.

To view the university’s full pet policy, visit clarion.edu/petpolicy.

