



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Construction is finally getting underway to fix extensive damage caused by a landslide last year in the city’s Spring Hill section.

City of Pittsburgh officials say construction on the Diana Street wall and roadway is beginning today. The work comes after months of geotechnical analysis and studies.

A huge crack formed in Diana Street last February.

The street was one of several affected by landslides in Spring Hill over the last year thanks to the record-breaking rainfall.

City officials say the $900,000 project will help fix a significant landslide that forced the closure of Diana Street, near Ives Way.

The city says work will take about six months.

The community will initially see construction staging, followed by clearance of the vegetation and preparation of the slope prior to construction of the wall, officials said.