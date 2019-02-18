Filed Under:Boil Water Advisory, Local TV, Pittsburgh Water And Sewer Authority, PWSA


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A flush and boil water advisory has been lifted in three Pittsburgh neighborhoods.

The advisory was issued in portions of Hazelwood, Swisshelm Park and Greenfield on Saturday due to a water main break in Hazelwood.

About 2,000 households were affected.

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority completed two rounds of water quality testing over the weekend and did not find any evidence of contamination.

The PWSA says the water in the impacted area is now confirmed to be safe to drink.

