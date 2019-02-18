



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A tractor trailer overturned on I-279 southbound late Monday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m. near the Camp Horne Road exit.

A tractor trailer could be seen lying on its right side on the shoulder of the road.

There is a single-lane restriction between the I-79 split and the Camp Horne Road exit while emergency crews are on the scene.

Further details, including the cause of the crash and the driver’s condition, are unknown at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details