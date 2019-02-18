Filed Under:I-279, I-279 South, Local TV, Overturned Tractor Trailer


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A tractor trailer overturned on I-279 southbound late Monday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m. near the Camp Horne Road exit.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Fred Williams)

A tractor trailer could be seen lying on its right side on the shoulder of the road.

There is a single-lane restriction between the I-79 split and the Camp Horne Road exit while emergency crews are on the scene.

Further details, including the cause of the crash and the driver’s condition, are unknown at this time.

