



KITTANNING (KDKA) — Kittanning Police picked up some evidence they are hoping will lead them to Katie Stoner.

They know she was seen at a gas station, and they have some surveillance footage they are in the process of reviewing right now.

In the meantime, Stoner’s ex-boyfriend, John Eugene Colbert, of New Castle, is considered a “person of interest” in the case.

“She said, ‘Mom, I don’t want to be alone. I’m so afraid of being alone,’” Linda Prestopine, Stoner’s mother, said.

She and her daughter Kellie Nemchek are sick with worry after their beloved Katie disappeared on Valentine’s Day.

“I talked to her around 6 o’clock. She called me. Said she was going to go take a bath. And that was it,” Prestopine said.

Stoner, who is from New Castle, had only recently begun staying at a women’s shelter in Armstrong County to distance herself from Colbert, who is 30.

“When you’re a woman that, you know, succumbed to somebody abusing you, it changes your whole demeanor, it changes your outlook on life. So her feeling about herself right now is not mentally sound,” Nemchek said.

According to her family, Stoner has a history of struggling with mental health difficulties and opioid addiction, but disappearing is out of character for the 27-year-old mother of two.

“She would always contact someone. Like, there would always be someone that had heard from her,” Prestopine said.

Stoner doesn’t have a cell phone, and all signs point to her planning to return.

“They had said that the way that everything was left was like her intentions were to come back,” Prestopine said.

Stoner’s family has not spoken to Colbert either.

“There’s no easy way to get ahold of him either,” Nemchek said.

They would not go into specific details about her past relationship with him, other than saying she has been through a lot.

“I just want her to call us or call the police or call anyone to just let us know that she’s OK,” Prestopine said.

Or better yet, they just want Stoner to come home.

Colbert also has multiple warrants out for his arrest by other law enforcement agencies. If you see him or Katie Stoner, please call 911 immediately.