



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Papa John’s is offering to cover the cost of college tuition for its employees.

The pizza chain is partnering with Purdue University Global for a tuition benefit program available to 20,000 corporate team members. The program offers to cover 100 percent of undergraduate and graduate online degree program tuition costs for Papa John’s corporate team members.

Papa John’s employees can enroll in any of Purdue Global’s online associate, bachelor’s and master’s degree programs.

Tuition and fee reductions for both undergraduate and graduate degree programs are also available for Papa John’s 70,000 franchise team members through the partnership with Purdue Global.

For more information, visit ir.papajohns.com/press-releases.