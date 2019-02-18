



PETERS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police have identified two people they believe drove around doing donuts on the soccer field at Elm Grove Park in Peters Township.

Tire tracks, several inches deep and frozen over in some spots, cover the field.

Police are trying to piece the clues together. They have identified two people, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, as suspects. Police believe the juvenile was driving and the adult was the passenger.

“You just mess it up for kids. What’s the matter with you?” Peters Township resident Nora Miller said.

Miller brings her dog Izzy to Elm Grove Park all the time. She said she noticed some unusual activity at the park recently.

“A week or so ago when it snowed real bad, there were boys down there in a blue pickup truck. They were on the pavement, though. They were doing donuts. When they saw me, they left,” Miller said.

In the grass by the park’s entrance, there are more tire tracks.

“It’s senseless. It’s absolutely ridiculous,” Peters Township resident John Schieb said.

John Schieb brings his dog Madison to the park almost every day to play fetch.

“I know this is the second time it happened. This one was worse than the first,” Schieb said.

Police said the soccer field was vandalized the first time months ago. This most recent case, they believe happened last week. Police aren’t sure if both cases were committed by the same people so they need to dig a little bit further.

A professional landscaper was brought in and police say estimated repairs could cost around $19,000.

“Holy cow,” Schieb said. “They should pay for it.”

“Holy moly, wow. Wow. Wow. I’m glad they caught them then,” Miller said.

The investigation is ongoing and police anticipate charges being filed.