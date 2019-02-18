



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sliced leather seats, dents, chipped paint and a slashed tire.

That’s just some of the long list of vandalism that occurred this weekend at the Pittsburgh Auto Show, according to police.

Police tell KDKA that criminals targeted at least nine vehicles, and show officials think it happened sometime on Saturday afternoon.

More than half of the Mitsubishi cars on the floor incurred some sort of damage, according to John Putzier, CEO of the Pittsburgh Automobile Dealers Association.

“It’s really a little bit of everything,” said Putzier. “We got damaged upholstery, I just saw a Mercedes with a stalk on the steering wheel pulled off and we had one tire slashed.”

Putzier said the vandals did not just target one make or model, but instead targeted Buick, Ford, Mitsubishi and Subaru vehicles.

“We don’t know if it’s one person or several people,” said Putzier. “I haven’t even seen the footage on the camera yet, and I’m meeting with the general manager as soon as we’re done here.”

Putzier said he’ll meet with the CEO of the David L. Lawrence Convention Center to discuss the security cameras. He said he wants to ensure that they were all working and recording and review the footage. He hopes the footage will lead to an arrest.

Anyone who has information on this vandalism is asked to call detectives at (412) 255-2827.