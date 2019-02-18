



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Snow showers have moved in as a broad area of low pressure continues to move to the east.

Snow totals, for most, will be modest at best with most seeing just over a slight dusting overall.

Issues on roads aren’t expected to be too bad today.

Temperatures will remain in the chilly range though, with afternoon temperatures in the mid- to upper-20s and wind chills in the mid-teens. Wind speeds will be around 15 mph coming in out of the west.

At this point, the big concern is on Wednesday morning as accumulating snow showers are expected to begin around 6 a.m. Snow showers, according to this morning’s data, will last through around noon with freezing rain and rain expected for the afternoon.

The weekend is looking warmer at least. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper-50s with Sunday’s highs nearing 60 degrees.

