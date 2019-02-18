



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s Presidents’ Day, and that means several offices are closed today.

Allegheny County offices and courts are closed, along with snow tubing, ice rinks and Hartwood Acres mansion.

Ski slopes will be open from 3:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh city offices are open today, and the Port Authority is operating on a regular schedule; however, the downtown service center is closed.

All service will operate on regular weekday schedules today, Monday, February 18th. The downtown service center and administrative offices will be closed in observance of Presidents Day. Customer Service is available from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 412-442-2000. — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) February 18, 2019

Post offices and PennDOT driver license centers are closed.

State liquor stores that are normally open on Mondays will be open.