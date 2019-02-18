  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s Presidents’ Day, and that means several offices are closed today.

Allegheny County offices and courts are closed, along with snow tubing, ice rinks and Hartwood Acres mansion.

Ski slopes will be open from 3:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh city offices are open today, and the Port Authority is operating on a regular schedule; however, the downtown service center is closed.

Post offices and PennDOT driver license centers are closed.

State liquor stores that are normally open on Mondays will be open.

