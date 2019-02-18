



HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s new mandatory threat reporting system for schools is drawing thousands of tips in its first month.

Officials say this week the Safe 2 Say Something program run by the attorney general’s office fielded more than 4,900 reports since it was launched in early January.

The program passed the Legislature with near unanimity last year, mandating participation by all K-12 students in Pennsylvania. That includes charter, private and vocational-technical schools.

The reports come in through the phone, by email and via an app. They’re fielded by a team at the attorney general’s office in downtown Harrisburg.

Callers are assured of anonymity.

Similar programs are mandated in four other states. Officials say Pennsylvania is the first state to do a comprehensive launch of the program.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)