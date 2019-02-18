BALD EAGLE CAMERA:2nd Egg Laid At Pittsburgh Bald Eagle Nest, Click To Watch Live
SWISSVALE (KDKA) — A man is in critical condition being shot in Swissvale late Monday morning.

It happened just before 11:45 a.m. on Denniston Avenue near Collingwood AVenue.

A neighbor says she heard three shots and saw a young man run over and collapse by her car.

The neighbor ran into her house and called 911 after the man yelled for help.

The 23-year-old man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police say he suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Allegheny County Police say they have multiple people in custody but no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.

