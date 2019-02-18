



BLUEFIELD, Va. (AP) – Federal and state officials continue to search for a man wanted in the shooting of a police officer during a traffic stop in Virginia.

Virginia State Police said in a news release Monday that they and the U.S. Marshals Service are searching for 25-year-old Donquale M. Gray of Bluefield, West Virginia.

@USMarshalsGov offering $5,000 reward for info that leads to arrest of Donquale M Gray, 25, of #Bluefield #WVA wanted for attempted cap murder of a @bluefield_va Police Officer. Call 911 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov w/tips. @WVStatePolice @TazewellSheriff @vachiefs pic.twitter.com/iohWbvQPmi — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) February 18, 2019

Police said in a news release that Gray is wanted for attempted capital murder of a police officer who was shot Saturday night in Bluefield, Virginia.

They say the 29-year-old officer who was shot is being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities haven’t released his name.

VSP & @USMarshalsGov following leads in search for Donquale Gray, 25, of #Bluefield #WestVirginia. Gray wanted for Attempted Capital Murder of a @bluefield_va Police Officer in Bluefield #Virginia. Send tips to usms84.tips@usdoj.gov or call VSP @ 276-228-3131. $5,000 Reward! pic.twitter.com/I5XSWQkXjr — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) February 18, 2019

Authorities say Gray was the front-seat passenger in the car that was stopped for an equipment violation. The officer was shot as he was standing outside the vehicle on the driver’s side.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)