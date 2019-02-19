



MIAMI (KDKA) — Antonio Brown is apparently officially moving on from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After meeting with team president Art Rooney II Tuesday morning, the two have decided to part ways according to a tweet.

“Had a great meeting with Mr.Rooney today we discussed a lot of things and we cleared the air on several issues! We both agreed that it is time to move on but I’ll always have appreciation and gratitude towards the Rooney family and @steelers organization! #CallGod #Boomin”

Both Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus and Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert were reportedly in attendance at the meeting as well.

“Antonio Brown met today with Art Rooney, per source. Then Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus joined the meeting, as did Steelers’ GM Kevin Colbert and exec Omar Kahn. Meeting was cordial and “everyone agreed the trade will be for the best,” per source.”

“Clarity on Antonio Brown: Source says the #Steelers agreed to work on the potential trade but Brown and his agent Drew Rosenhaus do not have permission to speak with teams.”

The meeting came after a late-night Instagram live video of Brown working out and demanding guaranteed money from potential landing spots for next season. He also wanted to be called “Mr. Big Chest” while saying his biggest competition was himself.

“Antonio Brown again ignoring the fact that he has 3 years left on current contract.”

The Steelers still have control over Brown’s future, as the wide receiver is under contract for three more seasons. The team will now have to find the best return for Brown.

“So now the question becomes, What is the return for Brown? I still believe there is a team with an accumulation of picks and a younger QB who will step up with at least a 2nd round pick in return. Still not enough BUT considering circumstances …”

“Despite @AB84’s tweet, I’m pretty certain the Steelers aren’t just going to give him away. And dealing him, based on the circumstances (we broke those down in the GamePlan last week: google.com/search?q=breer…) will be complicated.”