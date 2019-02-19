WINTER STORM:Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Western Pa., Snow And Freezing Rain Expected
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A company is expanding its operations in Pittsburgh, and they’re holding a job fair this week.

Loan Care wants to hire more than 100 people, everything from customer service professionals to title specialists.

They’re holding an open house on Wednesday and Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Moon Township.

Walk-ins are welcome, but you’re encouraged to register ahead of time.

To do that, visit this link.

