



(KDKA) – The U.S. Secret Service announced that an Ohio man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for committing sex crimes against minor girls in several states, including Pennsylvania.

Andrew J. Stone, 33, of Rocky River, Ill., transported minors across state lines for sexual activity and production of child pornography.

Stone, who has been in custody since July 2017, was also ordered to remain on supervised release for the remainder of his life following his future release from prison.

“Thanks to the hard work of our federal, state and local law enforcement partners, this dangerous predator is off the streets,” said U.S. Attorney John Milhiser. “We will continue to identify and prosecute those who prey on our children.”

Stone, who pleaded guilty to the charges in October of last year, made contact with a 15-year-old-girl on the Internet. In December of 2016, Stone traveled from Ohio to Illinois to meet the girl and then drove her to Iowa, where they engaged in sexual activity, which Stone recorded.

Stone also admitted to having sex with other minors in Illinois, Missouri and Ohio and to having the girls in those states and other girls in Iowa, Virginia and Pennsylvania create videos of themselves engaged in sexually explicit conduct before sending them the videos.

The charges were investigated by the U.S. Secret Service, the Moline Police Department, Illinois State Police, and the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

