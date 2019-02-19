WINTER STORM:Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Western Pa., Snow And Freezing Rain Expected
Filed Under:Local TV, Military, Tax Refund, Taxes


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s a way to help local military families, just by filing your taxes.

A program set up by the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs allows taxpayers to donate some, or all of their tax refund to local service men and women.

The money helps with everything from home repairs to funeral costs.

Since the program started in 2006, it’s raised more than $1.8 million.

To learn how you can donate, visit this link: www.mfrap.pa.gov

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s