



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s a way to help local military families, just by filing your taxes.

A program set up by the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs allows taxpayers to donate some, or all of their tax refund to local service men and women.

The money helps with everything from home repairs to funeral costs.

Since the program started in 2006, it’s raised more than $1.8 million.

To learn how you can donate, visit this link: www.mfrap.pa.gov