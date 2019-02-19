



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After several complaints, there is a promise to fix the problem that’s creating an icy mess in a local neighborhood.

After a report by KDKA of a steady flow of water is coming down through the yards of two homes and out onto the street on Monday, there is an update on how the problem will be fixed on Tuesday.

The problem is happening on Clara Street in Millvale, and on Monday there was a stream of water.

What a difference a day makes.

Now, after the temperatures dropped, everything is solid ice.

“We cannot leave out homes without risking serious injury,” said Millvale homeowner Sara McCown.

The overnight freeze has illustrated the point perfectly and done nothing to slow the flow of water from the hillside above.

But after KDKA’s story on Monday, the property owner John Strickland called McCown and next door neighbor Jamie Heffler.

“He was very apologetic,” Heffler said. “He stated that had he known about this before it never would have gotten to this point and he was going to reach out to the borough today to see what has to be done.”

Heffler said Strickland said he was going to give the borough permission to do whatever was needed on the property, and he did as promised, calling Millvale Boro manager Eddie Figas on Tuesday.

However, Figas said, “We cannot go onto any private property and do any kind of work.”

Strickland’s property is in Reserve Township, and it has the same policy – they don’t do work on private property and both the township and borough agree.

“This would have to be taken care of by a private contractor,” Figas said.

But Heffler still remains encouraged by the call and promised help from Strickland. He even gave her his cell phone number.

“At least he is acknowledging it and willing to help and that’s a huge step,” Heffler said.

KDKA tried to get ahold of Strickland at his office in Florida on Tuesday with no luck, so there is currently no word on how quickly he’ll come through with his promises.

